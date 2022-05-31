Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $386,137.70 and $23,377.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.18 or 0.06294256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00218438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.00617952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00643180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00077765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

