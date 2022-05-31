RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 46.5% in May

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

