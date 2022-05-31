RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 2,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

