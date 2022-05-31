Redmile Group LLC Buys Shares of 498,131 Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.89% of Sonendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. CPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,820. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

