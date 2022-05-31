Redmile Group LLC Cuts Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,290 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 6.11% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,850. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.