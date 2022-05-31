Redmile Group LLC Has $44.10 Million Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,086 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.05% of Gritstone bio worth $44,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,380. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

