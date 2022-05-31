Redmile Group LLC Lowers Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,778 shares during the period. REGENXBIO makes up approximately 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 4.44% of REGENXBIO worth $62,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,274. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

