Redmile Group LLC Sells 133,841 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,841 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises about 4.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 3.87% of LivaNova worth $179,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

