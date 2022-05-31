Redmile Group LLC Sells 3,366,704 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366,704 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 11,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,520. The firm has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

