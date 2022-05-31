Redmile Group LLC Sells 53,921 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Allakos worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $224,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allakos by 383.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 34,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,209. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.