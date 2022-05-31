Redmile Group LLC Sells 870,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Redmile Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,000 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Nuvation Bio worth $31,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUVB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $766.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

