Redpoint Management LLC Makes New $52.19 Million Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,169,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,185,000. Bright Health Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Redpoint Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Bank of America cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

