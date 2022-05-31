Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.