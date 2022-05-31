Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

