Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.40 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Ren has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $160.33 million and approximately $49.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

