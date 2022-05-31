renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $271,248.06

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $271,248.06 and $13.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

