Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,600 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group comprises 2.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $104,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,879. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.