Reviewing LegalZoom.com (LZ) and Its Competitors

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LegalZoom.com to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.88%

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -16.69 LegalZoom.com Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.26

LegalZoom.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 784 3363 5063 107 2.48

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.28%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.37%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LegalZoom.com peers beat LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

