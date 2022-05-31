Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 141,527 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Harmonic worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Harmonic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

