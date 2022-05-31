Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,947 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of El Pollo Loco worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 177.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOCO stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.38.
LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
