Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

