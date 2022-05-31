Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,528 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,194 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.