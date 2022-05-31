Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 45,148 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lantheus worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lantheus by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $71.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $4,099,974 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

