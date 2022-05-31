Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 56,506 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $882.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.