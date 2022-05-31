Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of CBIZ worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

