Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 12,976 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Matson worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Matson by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.