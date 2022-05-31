Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,251 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,224. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

