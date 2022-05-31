Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 567 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hub Group worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

