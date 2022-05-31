Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.