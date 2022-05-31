RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $31.08 million and $1.13 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.18 or 0.01720713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00531414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008053 BTC.

