Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $42,692.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048488 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.