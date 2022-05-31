Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.33.

RHI stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

