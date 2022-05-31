ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 31st

ROC Energy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 31st. ROC Energy Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ROC Energy Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.