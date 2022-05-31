Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.39

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 166864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$470,124.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,287.71.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

