ROOBEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $560,740.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $560,740.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00150613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

