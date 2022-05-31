Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 3.2%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 1,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 856.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

