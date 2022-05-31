Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.78.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$123.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$185.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Insiders sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

