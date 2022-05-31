Rune (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.00

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. Rune has a market capitalization of $617,922.16 and $97.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $45.71 or 0.00144656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00538443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00549209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008157 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

