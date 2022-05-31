RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RXR Acquisition worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 149,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

