Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

