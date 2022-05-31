Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

