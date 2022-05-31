San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.