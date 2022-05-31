San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 1,860,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,645,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

