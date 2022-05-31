San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. 142,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.23. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

