San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 4,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,767. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.