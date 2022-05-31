San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,278. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

