San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,113 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,167 shares of company stock worth $37,804,297. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

