Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Up 11.1%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 73,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)
Featured Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.