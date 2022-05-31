Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Up 11.1%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 73,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

