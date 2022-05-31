Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €215.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €184.15 ($198.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €190.67 and a 200 day moving average of €196.42. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.