Saundra L. Pelletier Purchases 141,000 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

